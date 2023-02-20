Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 20, 2023

Our client based in Cape Town are on the hunt for an Application Developer to join their dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development
  • Other requirements
  • 4 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools
  • and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
  • Advanced experience in MS SQL
  • Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
  • Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
  • Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
  • Experience in MicroServices
  • Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
  • Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Strong verbal and communication skills
  • Desirable Requirements
  • ITIL
  • GraphQL
  • Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form
  • Knowledge
  • Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.
  • COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc

Desired Skills:

  • Application Developer
  • SQL
  • Mobile
  • REST
  • JSON
  • REACT
  • TOGAF
  • ITIL
  • .Net Core
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

