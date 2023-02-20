Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client based in Cape Town are on the hunt for an Application Developer to join their dynamic team
The ideal candidate should have:
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
- Relevant certifications in Software Development
- Other requirements
- 4 plus years’ development experience
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools
- and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
- Advanced experience in MS SQL
- Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Agile experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- Strong verbal and communication skills
- Desirable Requirements
- ITIL
- GraphQL
- Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form
- Knowledge
- Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.
- COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Application Developer
- SQL
- Mobile
- REST
- JSON
- REACT
- TOGAF
- ITIL
- .Net Core
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years