Automation Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 11-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for executing on the test plans and reporting the results to the Lead Test Analyst, PM and Development team.

Support the Lead Test Analyst in preparing all test data and ensuring the QA and UAT environments are fit for purpose.

Liaise with the development team and PM to prioritise bugs and enhancements. May test in the Dev environment but must test in QA and UAT. Sign off on test certificates before any baseline is promoted into production.

Contribute to the overall test strategy for the project.

Develop test plans for QA testing, UAT, and specialised testing (stress, volume).

Work with the Project Manager to plan, schedule (reschedule if needed) and resource the testing activities within the project

Liaise with the technology SMEs to ensure that the QA and UAT testing environments are setup for meaningful testing

Coordinate the sign-off of test plans when completed.

Ensure that all vulnerability and penetration testing takes place and is signed off.

Identify all test data requirements to ensure effective testing

Work with the PM, Lead Test Analyst, suppliers, where applicable to plan the preparation/creation of test data

Create the test data as agreed and keep it updated

Ensure that there is always adequate suitable test data for meaningful testing

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related.

5 years’ experience in a Test Analyst role on projects and/or operations (Business as Usual)

Solid direct knowledge of test methodologies

Testing in an agile environment

ISTQB Certification would be advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

