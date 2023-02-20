BI Developer (2023_06) KG – Gauteng Johannesburg

To develop Business intelligence reports using PowerBI and SQL tools

TYPICAL TASKS

– Report development using PowerBI

– develop SQL Queries

– Optimise of reports and queries

– Input into the technical discussions and analysis

– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT

– Ensure customer satisfaction is high and

-SSIS

Minimum Requirements:

Knowledge

Formal qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

Report devopment using PowerBI

Sql Server Management Studio

SSIS

Integration work

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Technical Skills

Ability to:

Report development using PowerBI

– develop SQL Queries

– Optimise of reports and queries

– Input into the technical discussions and analysis

– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT

– Ensure customer satisfaction is high

-SSIS

– Integration with SAP

Benificial:

Application development experience incl C#, angular, Blazor, Azure

Desired Skills:

using PowerBI

• Sql Server Management Studio

pplication development experience incl C#

Learn more/Apply for this position