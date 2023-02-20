BI Developer (2023_06) KG

To develop Business intelligence reports using PowerBI and SQL tools
TYPICAL TASKS
– Report development using PowerBI
– develop SQL Queries
– Optimise of reports and queries
– Input into the technical discussions and analysis
– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
– Ensure customer satisfaction is high and
-SSIS
Minimum Requirements:
Knowledge
Formal qualifications:
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Role-specific knowledge:
- Report devopment using PowerBI
- Sql Server Management Studio
- SSIS
- Integration work
Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
Technical Skills
Ability to:
Benificial:
Application development experience incl C#, angular, Blazor, Azure
Desired Skills:
