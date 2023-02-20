BI Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a defined Markets Data Analytics Dev team of a renowned Financial Services Group seeking a BI Developer with strong leadership and commercial & financial acumen. You will be responsible for understanding the full lifecycle of a BI Project from the user, the initiation of the request to delivery of the reporting solution to business. Continuous development of Markets Data Analytics Platform is done by enhancing current functionality and building out for new business requirements. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics or related discipline with 3 years’ experience developing and delivering BI solutions & have experience with Markets Data Analytics project lifecycle, a Capital Markets Business environment and be able to engage with business to understand requirements. You will also need to be proficient with Informatica, T-SQL, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS, Ab-initio & Power BI.

DUTIES:

Analysis and solution development –

Collaborate with Business and the Markets Data Analyst to understand the requirements and BI solution which meet the business needs.

Collaborate within the team to determine the tasks required to deliver the Analytics solution.

Further breakdown tasks into smaller components in order to meet deadline.

Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.

Apply SDLC on an ongoing basis – Source, request and obtain access to information and relate it back to requirements. Explore and profile data. Understand anomalies in the data. Work with the data analyst to create a source to target mapping, when required. Develop the extract or output of data based on analysis requirements. Share the output with the data analyst, data scientist and business stakeholders for them to test and provide feedback. Build the necessary data control checks. Receive change requirements from data scientist and business stakeholders. Carry out modifications and/or enhancements. Deploy Solution to production.

Handover the process and checks to the Operations team (Night Ops) to ensure it runs successfully once in production – ETLs Database tasks Data integrity checks Data completeness and reconciliation checks

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints.

Service Excellence –

Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.

Collaborate with internal technical team/users in the resolution of critical production incidents.

Collaborate with BI Vendors when necessary, on suitable short- and long-term solutions for incidents and new requirements.

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business.

Effective stakeholder relationship management –

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Build relationships despite arising conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.

Anticipate consequences and adapts problem solving based on continuous feedback.

Self-management and teamwork –

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.

Take ownership of personal career development, leveraging formal and informal opportunities.

Act in an ethical, transparent and morally defensible manner.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Continually share, debate and communicate learning’s, also flag and debate issues constructively to ensure the best outcome for business stakeholders and ultimately the bank.

Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required.

Strong functional knowledge of –

Markets BI environment modules: Informatica, T-SQL, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS, Ab-initio, Power BI.

Markets Data Analytics project lifecycle.

The Capital Markets Business environment.

Experience –

At least 3 years of experience developing and delivering Business Intelligence solutions.

Engaging with business to understand requirements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service Orientation – Anticipates, recognizes and meets the needs of internal and external clients or customers (however these are defined in the role), taking responsibility for maintaining the highest service standards and developing and sustaining productive client relationships.

Leading and Managing – The capacity to define, encourage, review and evaluate own in relation to clearly defined objectives, timelines and performance standards; includes the ability to identify and implement appropriate measures and benchmarks.

Judgment and Decision-Making – The ability to make firm (and sometimes difficult) decisions fairly and compassionately based on relevant facts, criteria and disciplined, logical thinking.

Commercial and Financial Acumen – Understands relevant financial and commercial knowledge to be able to optimize financial resources to meet current and/or future priorities.

Verbal and Written Communication – Capacity to use appropriate presentation and facilitation techniques to engage an audience and help them to understand, retain and respond appropriately to the message.

