Business Analyst

Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain IT based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry.

Must be a team player and be able to work with both vertical and horizontal colleagues both in a formal and informal setting.

Act as the interface between the business client and the development team with regards to the customer, functional and non-functional requirements and champion the business needs and objectives.

Knowledge:

Processes:

ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management)

System Development Life Cycle

Agile Methodology

Change Management

Technologies:

SQL, XML, Unified Modelling Language (UML), Business Process Modelling Notation (BPMN), Archimate

Software architecture

Industry compliance standards and legislation

Skills:

SQL Queries (essential)

Project Management

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram Mapping

Software testing pack design and functional testing

Facilitating JAD sessions

Modelling techniques (Use Case, Customer and Solution Context, Domain and Data modelling, Business Process, Activity, Sequence, State Machine, etc.)

Visualisation and prototyping (wireframes and other tools)



Qualification and Experience

Essential:

Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree or recognized BA qualification/diploma (compulsory)

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation.

Beneficial:

Honors degree

BPMN

Archimate

Agile methodology

Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)

Minimum Required Experience:

5 years solid Business Analysis experience

Business experience and product knowledge (Advantageous).

Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)

Additional requirements:

– Financial industry and processing experience & product knowledge is advantageous.

Key Outputs

Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

Analysis models

Solution Proposal

Technical Rule Configuration Documents

JAD Sessions

Scenario planning and Test Case design

Test Plan and test Pack review

Review of system architecture/technical solution

Release Notes

Query and Post Go Live Monitoring Reports

Data Driven Analysis

High level project planning

Review reports on work products of other Business Analysts.

Responsibilities:



Lead JAD sessions to elicit, understand and document the Customer Requirements through a thorough analysis of the customer vision, strategy, goals, objectives, value proposition and success measures/metrics, needs and opportunities.

Through a structured process document, validate, and translate the Customer Requirements into the Product Requirement Specification and solution design that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Elicit, analyze and document non-functional requirements, design constraints and metrics to guide the solution design.

On Agile projects, translate the requirements into Epics, User Stories, Acceptance Criteria and Tasks and actively participate in and guide the agile ceremonies, applying knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects or constraints that must be considered.

Employ a variety of modelling techniques to analyze, confirm and communicate requirements and solution options to business as well as technical stakeholders, e.g. Context diagram, use cases, solution context, domain and data models, business process diagrams, activity diagrams, state machine diagrams and sequence diagrams.

Validate the design of the technical solution/system architecture to verify alignment with the Product Requirements and Customer Requirements.

Test and validate the developed functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements as well as providing testing support to the testing team (defect management).

Ensure that the customer requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of the highest quality.

Work with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions.

Act as Lead Business Analyst on projects spanning multiple Business Units and/or Systems Teams.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with the business areas.

Evaluate and measure efficiencies of business processes and provide recommendations.

Proactively identify risks pertaining to the project.

Provide input to Project Manager on work breakdown structures, estimations and dependencies.

Perform basic project management activities on projects where a Project Manager is not assigned/available.

Review of work products of other Business Analysts and mentor Junior and Intermediate Business Analysts.

Participate in working groups and competency forums for the Business Analysis discipline.

Assist with queries and investigations when required to do so.

Provide guidance to other systems teams within the Group regarding available or new services/integration points supplied by the system/s supported by the team.

Desired Skills:

SQL

UML

BPMN

ITIL

SDLC

Agile

Software Architecture

