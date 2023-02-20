Business Analyst

One of our top tier clients is currently recruiting for a qualified and experienced Business Analyst to join their dynamic team for a 12 month contract

5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure.

Ability to have a technical discussion.

Experience at communicating with senior execs.

Experience in Systems analysis, as they will be working in an IT team.

as they will be working in an IT team. Experience in the investment banking sector preferred.

A Can-do attitude, with good energy. Ability to drive teams and be delivery focused.

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

5 projects

Business Analyst

