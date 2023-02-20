Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Work closely with a passionate development team to design, develop and maintain IT based solutions for a dynamic, multi-national company that sets the benchmark in its industry.
Must be a team player and be able to work with both vertical and horizontal colleagues both in a formal and informal setting.
Act as the interface between the business client and the development team with regards to the customer, functional and non-functional requirements and champion the business needs and objectives.
Knowledge:
Processes:
- ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management)
- System Development Life Cycle
- Agile Methodology
- Change Management
Technologies:
- SQL, XML, Unified Modelling Language (UML), Business Process Modelling Notation (BPMN), Archimate
- Software architecture
- Industry compliance standards and legislation
Skills:
- SQL Queries (essential)
- Project Management
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Entity Diagram Mapping
- Software testing pack design and functional testing
- Facilitating JAD sessions
- Modelling techniques (Use Case, Customer and Solution Context, Domain and Data modelling, Business Process, Activity, Sequence, State Machine, etc.)
- Visualisation and prototyping (wireframes and other tools)
Qualification and Experience
Essential:
- Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree or recognized BA qualification/diploma (compulsory)
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation.
Beneficial:
- Honors degree
- BPMN
- Archimate
- Agile methodology
- Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)
Minimum Required Experience:
- 5 years solid Business Analysis experience
- Business experience and product knowledge (Advantageous).
- Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)
Additional requirements:
– Financial industry and processing experience & product knowledge is advantageous.
Key Outputs
- Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
- Product Requirements Specification (PRS)
- Analysis models
- Solution Proposal
- Technical Rule Configuration Documents
- JAD Sessions
- Scenario planning and Test Case design
- Test Plan and test Pack review
- Review of system architecture/technical solution
- Release Notes
- Query and Post Go Live Monitoring Reports
- Data Driven Analysis
- High level project planning
- Review reports on work products of other Business Analysts.
Responsibilities:
- Lead JAD sessions to elicit, understand and document the Customer Requirements through a thorough analysis of the customer vision, strategy, goals, objectives, value proposition and success measures/metrics, needs and opportunities.
- Through a structured process document, validate, and translate the Customer Requirements into the Product Requirement Specification and solution design that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
- Elicit, analyze and document non-functional requirements, design constraints and metrics to guide the solution design.
- On Agile projects, translate the requirements into Epics, User Stories, Acceptance Criteria and Tasks and actively participate in and guide the agile ceremonies, applying knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects or constraints that must be considered.
- Employ a variety of modelling techniques to analyze, confirm and communicate requirements and solution options to business as well as technical stakeholders, e.g. Context diagram, use cases, solution context, domain and data models, business process diagrams, activity diagrams, state machine diagrams and sequence diagrams.
- Validate the design of the technical solution/system architecture to verify alignment with the Product Requirements and Customer Requirements.
- Test and validate the developed functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements as well as providing testing support to the testing team (defect management).
- Ensure that the customer requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of the highest quality.
- Work with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions.
- Act as Lead Business Analyst on projects spanning multiple Business Units and/or Systems Teams.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with the business areas.
- Evaluate and measure efficiencies of business processes and provide recommendations.
- Proactively identify risks pertaining to the project.
- Provide input to Project Manager on work breakdown structures, estimations and dependencies.
- Perform basic project management activities on projects where a Project Manager is not assigned/available.
- Review of work products of other Business Analysts and mentor Junior and Intermediate Business Analysts.
- Participate in working groups and competency forums for the Business Analysis discipline.
- Assist with queries and investigations when required to do so.
- Provide guidance to other systems teams within the Group regarding available or new services/integration points supplied by the system/s supported by the team.
