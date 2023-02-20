Business and Systems Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure.

Ability to have a technical discussion.

Experience at communicating with senior execs.

Experience in Systems analysis, as they will be working in an IT team.

Experience in the investment banking sector preferred.

A Can-do attitude, with good energy. Ability to drive teams and be delivery focused.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank and part of one of the largest financial services groups (by market capitalisation) in Africa.

