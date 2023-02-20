Business and Systems Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

- 5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure.
- Ability to have a technical discussion.
- Experience at communicating with senior execs.
- Experience in Systems analysis, as they will be working in an IT team.
- Experience in the investment banking sector preferred.
- A Can-do attitude, with good energy. Ability to drive teams and be delivery focused.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank and part of one of the largest financial services groups (by market capitalisation) in Africa.