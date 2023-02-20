Business and Systems Analyst

Feb 20, 2023

  • 5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure.
  • Ability to have a technical discussion.
  • Experience at communicating with senior execs.
  • Experience in Systems analysis, as they will be working in an IT team.
  • Experience in the investment banking sector preferred.
  • A Can-do attitude, with good energy. Ability to drive teams and be delivery focused.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We are a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank and part of one of the largest financial services groups (by market capitalisation) in Africa.

