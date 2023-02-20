Business Intelligence Developer

Key purpose:

Looking for a strong candidate with a strong Data Engineer/BI Dev proficiency in SQL and PowerBI experience. Preferred skills listed above but not all mandatory. Candidate must be able to problem solve

and visualise data. ETL skill is a more basic skill and they have resources to focus on that. It’s the work after ETL that they need a resource to focus on.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs

Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements

Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications

Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster

Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring

Use Python for debugging and custom data mining

Qualifications and experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld required

8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design

Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred

8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling

5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred

Skills and competencies:



Spark

Python

Databricks

SQL

Azure

Data analysis

Power BI (SBSA’s visualisation tool)

Ability to visualise data

Synapse

Key purpose:

Looking for a strong candidate with a strong Data Engineer/BI Dev proficiency in SQL and PowerBI experience. Preferred skills listed above but not all mandatory. Candidate must be able to problem solve

and visualise data. ETL skill is a more basic skill and they have resources to focus on that. It’s the work after ETL that they need a resource to focus on.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs

Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements

Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications

Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster

Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring

Use Python for debugging and custom data mining

Qualifications and experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld required

8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design

Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred

8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling

5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred

Skills and competencies:



Spark

Python

Databricks

SQL

Azure

Data analysis

Power BI (SBSA’s visualisation tool)

Ability to visualise data

Synapse

Desired Skills:

Confident

Communication skills

Problem-solver

Learn more/Apply for this position