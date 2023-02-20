Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Key purpose:
Looking for a strong candidate with a strong Data Engineer/BI Dev proficiency in SQL and PowerBI experience. Preferred skills listed above but not all mandatory. Candidate must be able to problem solve
and visualise data. ETL skill is a more basic skill and they have resources to focus on that. It’s the work after ETL that they need a resource to focus on.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions
- Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs
- Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements
- Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications
- Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow
- Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster
- Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring
- Use Python for debugging and custom data mining
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld required
- 8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design
- Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred
- 8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling
- 5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred
Skills and competencies:
- Spark
- Python
- Databricks
- SQL
- Azure
- Data analysis
- Power BI (SBSA’s visualisation tool)
- Ability to visualise data
- Synapse
Desired Skills:
- Confident
- Communication skills
- Problem-solver