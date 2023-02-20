Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Feb 20, 2023

Key purpose:
Looking for a strong candidate with a strong Data Engineer/BI Dev proficiency in SQL and PowerBI experience. Preferred skills listed above but not all mandatory. Candidate must be able to problem solve
and visualise data. ETL skill is a more basic skill and they have resources to focus on that. It’s the work after ETL that they need a resource to focus on.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions
  • Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs
  • Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements
  • Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications
  • Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow
  • Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster
  • Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring
  • Use Python for debugging and custom data mining

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld required
  • 8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design
  • Knowledge of Databricks, SQL and Python preferred
  • 8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling
  • 5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred

Skills and competencies:

  • Spark
  • Python
  • Databricks
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • Data analysis
  • Power BI (SBSA’s visualisation tool)
  • Ability to visualise data
  • Synapse

Desired Skills:

  • Confident
  • Communication skills
  • Problem-solver

