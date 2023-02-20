Business Intelligence Lead – Data & Insights – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 20, 2023

Top Logistics Company Seeks Business Intelligence Lead – Data & Insights

Support:

• Inform strategic and faster decision making through the availability of critical data sets, insights and modelling for D&IT and Imperial

• Drive a talent attraction and retention strategy aligned with the D&IT and Imperial strategy to ensure attraction of critical skills from the market

• Planning and overseeing projects to ensure quality, valuable deliverables are completed in a timely fashion and within budget.

For both individual and team deliverables, ensure:

• Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.

• Mitigation plans are in place for projects/programmes that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline

• Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial

People & Culture:

• Provide hands on leadership (people & technical) to the team

• Provide oversight & support of seconded resources embedded into businesses across the group

• Ensure Team wellbeing

• Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team

• Shape and enforce team culture & norms

• Drive continuous knowledge sharing initiatives

• Drive continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Be the Team Lead for a team of Business Intelligence Developers:

• Help manage team performance as part of sprint. The team must reliably deliver on sprint backlog

• Help ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan

• Help manage technical work allocation per sprint. Facilitate Sprint planning 2: How to solve problems

• Help ensure quality of team deliverables.

• Help ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization

• Help ensure the technical competence of the Team

Technology and standards:

• Define, document and communicate design patterns

• Ensure the definition, documentation and communication of solution designs before implementation

• Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy

• Ensure that solutions are measured against the Definition of Done

• Ensure the WIKI is periodically reviewed and updated for content correctness and structure

• Enforce source code management practices

• Enforce quality assurance practices

Adhere to – all corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc Computer/Data Science (Essential/Minimum)

  • BCom Informatics (Essential/Minimum or)

  • BEng Computer (Essential/Minimum)

  • BSc Mathematics / Statistics (Essential/Minimum)

  • 7yrs in BI/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics

  • Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)

  • Working knowledge of Business Intelligence & Data Analytics principles & best practices

  • SQL

  • Python

  • ETL

  • Data Warehousing

  • Databricks

  • Azure Certified Data Engineer

  • Cloud migration projects

  • Azure Certified Fundamentals

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Resource and people management

  • Strong communication skills

  • Strong relationship building skills

  • Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills

  • High level knowledge or awareness of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.

  • Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.

  • Knowledge of machine learning algorithms

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Computer/Data Science
  • Data Science
  • BI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *