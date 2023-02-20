Top Logistics Company Seeks Business Intelligence Lead – Data & Insights
• Inform strategic and faster decision making through the availability of critical data sets, insights and modelling for D&IT and Imperial
• Drive a talent attraction and retention strategy aligned with the D&IT and Imperial strategy to ensure attraction of critical skills from the market
• Planning and overseeing projects to ensure quality, valuable deliverables are completed in a timely fashion and within budget.
For both individual and team deliverables, ensure:
• Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.
• Mitigation plans are in place for projects/programmes that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline
• Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial
People & Culture:
• Provide hands on leadership (people & technical) to the team
• Provide oversight & support of seconded resources embedded into businesses across the group
• Ensure Team wellbeing
• Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team
• Shape and enforce team culture & norms
• Drive continuous knowledge sharing initiatives
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives
Process and delivery:
Be the Team Lead for a team of Business Intelligence Developers:
• Help manage team performance as part of sprint. The team must reliably deliver on sprint backlog
• Help ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan
• Help manage technical work allocation per sprint. Facilitate Sprint planning 2: How to solve problems
• Help ensure quality of team deliverables.
• Help ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization
• Help ensure the technical competence of the Team
Technology and standards:
• Define, document and communicate design patterns
• Ensure the definition, documentation and communication of solution designs before implementation
• Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy
• Ensure that solutions are measured against the Definition of Done
• Ensure the WIKI is periodically reviewed and updated for content correctness and structure
• Enforce source code management practices
• Enforce quality assurance practices
Adhere to – all corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc Computer/Data Science (Essential/Minimum)
- BCom Informatics (Essential/Minimum or)
- BEng Computer (Essential/Minimum)
- BSc Mathematics / Statistics (Essential/Minimum)
- 7yrs in BI/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics
- Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence & Data Analytics principles & best practices
- SQL
- Python
- ETL
- Data Warehousing
- Databricks
- Azure Certified Data Engineer
- Cloud migration projects
- Azure Certified Fundamentals
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Resource and people management
- Strong communication skills
- Strong relationship building skills
- Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills
- High level knowledge or awareness of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.
- Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.
- Knowledge of machine learning algorithms
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer/Data Science
- Data Science
- BI