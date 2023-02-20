C# Software Developer – Remote – up to R1Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the top consultancies in Midrand that have a key focus on AI. They are highly known from building their own products which they then outsource to clients.

Your duties would include coding, testing and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology. You would ideally need to be able to test software applications and enhancements.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in C# development

OOP Principles, design patterns

WCF

SOLID

TDD

SQL

JavaScript

Git

Qualifications:

BSc Software Engineering

Desired Skills:

SQL

WCF

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

