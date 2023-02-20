Cloud Developer – 1925 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 20, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Cloud Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Necessary Skills:

  • AWS
  • Python
  • TerraForm

Optional Skills:

  • Java
  • Web Development

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with
  • the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:



