Cloud Developer – 2075

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Cloud Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Necessary Skills:
- AWS
- Python
- TerraForm
Optional Skills:
- Java
- Web Development
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with
- the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
