Cloudflare recognises Liquid C2

Liquid C2 has been awarded the Cloudflare New Partner and Certification Champions for 2022.

David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2, comments: “The partnership with Cloudflare has been a tremendous success for our customers as we can deliver more customised cyber security solutions, improve customer service, and create long-term relationships with customers. This award emphasises the power of collaboration between Cloudflare and Liquid C2 as we help our customers safeguard their operations and continue their digital transformation journeys.”

Liquid C2 was the first African company to launch a matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Africa. Through its strategic partnerships with international players like Microsoft, Oracle, and AWS, Liquid C2 understands how to create cloud solutions that deliver customers’ business needs.

“Liquid C2 team is proud of this recognition as the 2022 Partner of the Year Award, and it will help us to continue our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind,” says Behr. “Our cyber security experts are here to give your business the robust protection it needs.”