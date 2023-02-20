CSSA consolidates, rebrands

Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA), together with its sister companies Credence Security and Cyber Security Africa Distribution, has announced an extensive rebranding effort that sees the three firms consolidated under a unified brand identity called Trinexia.

The consolidation of the brands will provide vendors, resellers, and end users with a comprehensive view of the companies’ presence and capabilities across Europe, Middle East, India and African (EMEIA) markets.

CSSA is a South African value-added distributor, specialising in cybersecurity and digital forensics. In 2021, the company was acquired by Cyber1, an international cybersecurity consulting and solutions organisation.

Vivian Gevers, chief operations officer of Trinexia, comments: “We are confident that in this new chapter, we will be able to build deeper relationships with our leading vendors and partners across our territory. I am optimistic for the year ahead and I look forward to working closely with our local and global teams in identifying and seizing new opportunities for growth.”

Toni Bowker, MD of Trinexia South Africa, says: “As we embark on a new year, we deemed it the fitting time to introduce a revamped brand identity. TRINEXIA perfectly encapsulates our ethos that working together leads to more effective and efficient solutions in the digital era. Furthermore, we strongly believe that our new identity defines our journey as a premier provider of cybersecurity, digital forensics, and IT security solutions, and better positions us in delivering cutting-edge solutions that will safeguard customers from the ever-evolving cyber threats and investigation complexity of today and tomorrow.”