Data Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Feb 20, 2023

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g. Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics).

Minimum requirements

  • 5 years related work experience in the same/similar role
  • Proven analytical thinking skills and attention to detail
  • Demonstrates verbal and written communication skills

Experience with:

  • data visualization tools (e.g. Grafana, Tableau, Power BI)
  • data analysis tools (e.g. R, Python, SQL)
  • Zabbix, Graylog, and Grafana is a plus
  • Experience in the telecommunications industry will be

Key Responsibility Areas:

  • Collect, clean, and organize data from various sources
  • Use statistical techniques to identify patterns and trends in data
  • Create visualizations and reports in Grafana to communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement
  • Maintain data systems
  • Monitor and analyze data using Zabbix and Graylog to identify potential issues and areas for improvement
  • Work with Networks and operations teams to setup and maintain Zabbix and Graylog monitoring
  • Collaborate with Networks and development teams to troubleshoot and resolve issues identified through monitoring
  • Create alerts and notifications to notify Networks and operations teams of any critical

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • Data science
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Grafana
  • PowerBI
  • R Analytics
  • R Programming
  • R tool
  • Zabbix
  • Graylog
  • Tableau
  • Data manipulation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

