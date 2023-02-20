Data Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g. Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics).
Minimum requirements
- 5 years related work experience in the same/similar role
- Proven analytical thinking skills and attention to detail
- Demonstrates verbal and written communication skills
Experience with:
- data visualization tools (e.g. Grafana, Tableau, Power BI)
- data analysis tools (e.g. R, Python, SQL)
- Zabbix, Graylog, and Grafana is a plus
- Experience in the telecommunications industry will be
Key Responsibility Areas:
- Collect, clean, and organize data from various sources
- Use statistical techniques to identify patterns and trends in data
- Create visualizations and reports in Grafana to communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement
- Maintain data systems
- Monitor and analyze data using Zabbix and Graylog to identify potential issues and areas for improvement
- Work with Networks and operations teams to setup and maintain Zabbix and Graylog monitoring
- Collaborate with Networks and development teams to troubleshoot and resolve issues identified through monitoring
- Create alerts and notifications to notify Networks and operations teams of any critical
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Data science
- SQL
- Python
- Grafana
- PowerBI
- R Analytics
- R Programming
- R tool
- Zabbix
- Graylog
- Tableau
- Data manipulation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing