Data Engineer

As Data Engineer, you will have primary responsibility on data application development to deliver ongoing operational and business initiative outcomes. You will also be providing data engineering technical expertise to support your team to deliver services and changes.

You will be part of a multi-disciplinary technology team, and work closely with our customers (business, software vendors and partners). Within the team, you will be responsible on application engineering for a suite of data processes and will participate in all aspects from design through to testing and implementation.

The key focus areas of this role are:

Developing and maintaining MS SQL Server Services (SSIS/SSAS/SSRS), SQL queries and stored procedures.

Building and maintaining MS Azure data pipelines (ADF, Databricks, etc) and analytics services (Azure Synapse).

Triage and undertake root-cause analysis of support incidents and issues.

Identify, analyse, and resolve data engineering issues, including monthly data remediation (Type B fixing).

Provide technical support on data acquisition, processing and maintenance activities as agreed with stakeholders, including running monthly data loads, and supporting data reconciliation.

Provide support for ongoing service requests from stakeholders, including ad-hoc report generation and data extracts to verify data quality and to support data reconciliation.

Analyse new data requirements and build appropriate solutions in data warehouses, balancing enhancing ETL processes and modelling while supporting short term data and reporting requirements from across the business.

Contribute to the design of the end-to-end data flow and modelling – ensuring data quality, efficient processing, and timely delivery of accurate and trusted data.

Contribute to the improvement, documentation and communication of data engineering standards and modern Data Ops processes.

Collaborate with product owner and team members to develop solutions that are fit for purpose and align to the enterprise data strategy.

Work collaboratively with various internal and external stakeholders, which include Finance, Underwriting, Distribution, Underwriting Agencies, Software Vendors, etc, to implement and to deploy changes.

Knowledge acquired awareness and/or expertise

5+ years of experience in data ingestion, cleansing, manipulation, modelling and reporting.

Extensive experience in writing MS SQL server queries, stored procedures, and developing in MS SQL Server Services (SSIS/SSAS/SSRS).

Solid experience of manipulating semi-structured data (XML, JSON).

Good data engineering experience on MS Azure Cloud Data Platform (ADF, ADLS, Azure Synapse, Clued-in, Azure Data Verse, etc).

Good experience in Agile framework supporting CI/CD using modern Data Ops processes.

Good knowledge of data management and data control processes.

Industry / business knowledge of the Australian Insurance market (preferably with experience of General Insurance) is highly desirable.

Skills acquired awareness and/or expertise

Strong SQL, data manipulation, modelling and query skills.

Proficiency in development using MS SQL Server and its services (SSIS/SSAS/SSRS).

Solid development skills with MS Azure Cloud Data Platform components (ADF, Azure Synapse, Clued-in, Azure Data Verse, ADLS, etc).

Ability to understand and to develop with various data structures and formats (e.g., XML, JSON).

Ability to explain complex solutions to less technical or experienced audience.

Familiarity with CI/CD toolset such as Azure DevOps.

Familiarity with modern work tracking toolset (e.g., Azure Boards, Jira).

Behavioural Competencies

Strong passion for data platforms and warehouses with design thinking.

Able to respond to changing priorities and rapidly evolving requirements that may have a direct impact on services to users.

Strong communication skills with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Critical thinking, ability to challenge ideas constructively and suggest possible solutions.

Business-minded, pragmatic and result-oriented with sound data reasoning skills and the ability to ensure optimal outcomes are achieved.

Collaborative, flexible with a can-do attitude – team focus with the ability to show initiative and do what needs to be done to help deliver team commitments.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively with dispersed teams.

Ability to work independently as well as working well within a team and the ability to manage own workload.

Qualifications (Formal study undertaken and completed)

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Data Engineering, or related Technology discipline preferred.

Azure Data Engineering certifications are desirable (e.g., DP-203, MB-260).

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data manupilation

query

modelling

ADF Azure Synapse Clued-in Azure Data Verse ADLS

XML

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client distributes a wide range of innovative insurance products through deep partnerships with some of Australia’s leading brands. Their core products are home and contents insurance, landlord’s insurance, motor insurance, pet insurance and SME insurance. Since they were established in Australia 1999 they have grown rapidly to become an established personal and commercial lines insurer in their local market, being recognised as Large General Insurance Company of the Year at the 2019 and 2021, with over 1.2 million customers and approximately 620 staff who settle over 1,000,000 claims each year.

The successful incumbent will support the Australia operations. Although working remotely, the organisation plans to introduce a hybrid model.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

retirement fund

3G allowance

gym

UPS Battery allowance

onsite clinic

Learn more/Apply for this position