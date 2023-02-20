Database Administrator at eZaga Pty Ltd – Gauteng Sandown

Are you based in Gauteng, Sandton?
eZaga has an opportunity for a senior Database Administrator in a fabulous banking environment. You will be responsible for high-quality Database Administrator delivery, as well as the delivery of supporting, peripheral and integrative solutions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Experience and exposure that will be beneficial for your application include:
- Relevant qualification or at least 5 years’ experience can substitute for a qualification
- Experience administrating multiple versions of MYSQL Server and/or Oracle
- Knowledge of Database structure and theory
- Ability to quickly analyse and understand large data sets
- High level of initiative, problem solving and organisational ability
- Create Dashboards via BI tools like Zoho BI, Power BI
- Deep understanding of database management, configuration, tuning, availability, and recovery
- Experience in sizing, configuring, and deploying database infrastructure, monitoring, and alerting and performance metrics
- Understanding and qualification of requirements and test cases to support data availability for project specifications
- Contribute to quality reviews and continual improvement processes for data availability, including peer code, batch, and scripting review
- Communicate progress, challenges and outcomes with clarity and support overall inputs to project delivery plans
- Strong experience and knowledge of T-SQL scripting and must have SQL migration experience
- Database security
Essential
- Completed tertiary qualification/s
- Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Database Administration
- Data Pump
- Back up and Recovery
- Upgrades and Migration
- Linus Shell scripting
- Sql Server
- Patches
- Database Support
- Database Production
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree