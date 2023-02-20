Database Administrator at eZaga Pty Ltd – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 20, 2023

Are you based in Gauteng, Sandton?

eZaga has an opportunity for a senior Database Administrator in a fabulous banking environment. You will be responsible for high-quality Database Administrator delivery, as well as the delivery of supporting, peripheral and integrative solutions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Experience and exposure that will be beneficial for your application include:

  • Relevant qualification or at least 5 years’ experience can substitute for a qualification
  • Experience administrating multiple versions of MYSQL Server and/or Oracle
  • Knowledge of Database structure and theory
  • Ability to quickly analyse and understand large data sets
  • High level of initiative, problem solving and organisational ability
  • Create Dashboards via BI tools like Zoho BI, Power BI
  • Deep understanding of database management, configuration, tuning, availability, and recovery
  • Experience in sizing, configuring, and deploying database infrastructure, monitoring, and alerting and performance metrics
  • Understanding and qualification of requirements and test cases to support data availability for project specifications
  • Contribute to quality reviews and continual improvement processes for data availability, including peer code, batch, and scripting review
  • Communicate progress, challenges and outcomes with clarity and support overall inputs to project delivery plans
  • Strong experience and knowledge of T-SQL scripting and must have SQL migration experience
  • Database security

Essential

  • Completed tertiary qualification/s
  • Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Database Administration
  • Data Pump
  • Back up and Recovery
  • Upgrades and Migration
  • Linus Shell scripting
  • Sql Server
  • Patches
  • Database Support
  • Database Production

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

