Database Administrator at eZaga Pty Ltd

Are you based in Gauteng, Sandton?

eZaga has an opportunity for a senior Database Administrator in a fabulous banking environment. You will be responsible for high-quality Database Administrator delivery, as well as the delivery of supporting, peripheral and integrative solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Experience and exposure that will be beneficial for your application include:

Relevant qualification or at least 5 years’ experience can substitute for a qualification

Experience administrating multiple versions of MYSQL Server and/or Oracle

Knowledge of Database structure and theory

Ability to quickly analyse and understand large data sets

High level of initiative, problem solving and organisational ability

Create Dashboards via BI tools like Zoho BI, Power BI

Deep understanding of database management, configuration, tuning, availability, and recovery

Experience in sizing, configuring, and deploying database infrastructure, monitoring, and alerting and performance metrics

Understanding and qualification of requirements and test cases to support data availability for project specifications

Contribute to quality reviews and continual improvement processes for data availability, including peer code, batch, and scripting review

Communicate progress, challenges and outcomes with clarity and support overall inputs to project delivery plans

Strong experience and knowledge of T-SQL scripting and must have SQL migration experience

Database security

Essential

Completed tertiary qualification/s

Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

Data Pump

Back up and Recovery

Upgrades and Migration

Linus Shell scripting

Sql Server

Patches

Database Support

Database Production

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

