Database Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre

Key Performance Areas

• Administer and support all database infrastructure (including clean-ups) for the different IT environments e.g. (Dev, Test, Staging, Prod, DR)

• Provide second and third-line technical support to IT staff and Service Desk including knowledge sharing

• Provide input and action items on Projects

• Provide standby and after office hours

• Research and recommend innovative enhancements to the database infrastructure environment

• Administer and configure database monitoring tools

• Administerdatabase related infrastructure e.g. database size, table fragmentations and database performance

• Administer , maintain, and moniter database backup environment

• Support and maintain database infrastructure in the disaster recovery environment

• Identify database security risks and develop mitigation plans

• Adhere and maintain all relevant database policies, standards and procedures

• Administer the implementation of all new DB software in accordance with IT best practices and standards

• Engage with business to understand new incoming data and the requisite advancements required from a data management viewpoint by analysing and deep-diving into the new data requirements ensuring that FICs database administration initiatives are adequately prepared.

• Stay abreast of industry best practices in the technological artificial intelligence (AI) and MI advancements by engaging with the market and the business to ensure that the FIC remains current within the data planning and management.

• Manage 3rd party data migration by facilitating the shift across platforms, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal downtime for the FIC.

Education, Skills and Experience

• ICT certification such as MCITP (or equivalent) is a minimum requirement.

• Certification in Data Planning will be advantageous

• Minimum of 3 years experience in SQL Database Administration.

• At least 1 year experience in developing Business Insights from a Data Management perspective.

• 1 year experience in the Data Management Risk and Governance space, understanding how risks might develop based on changes within the data space will be advantageous.

• Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL 2008R2 and SQL 2012/2014 (Working experience in SQL Server, which includes security, indexing, user management, upgrades, related DB and system upgrades and migrations to other Hosts, Patch rollouts and approx.

• 1 year experience in performance tuning of database systems and IIS, with emphasis on architecture/application design, system parameters & settings, capacity planning, database/IIS/server parameters and disk layouts will be advantageous.

• Advanced troubleshooting skills

• Sound knowledge of Preventative / Proactive maintenance and monitoring of systems.

• SQL Database language knowledge is required (T-SQL)

• SSRS Report Design and Deployment based on Business Requirements

• 1 year experience in supporting ETL SSIS Packages will be advantageous

• The following will be considered as an advantage for this position:

• Development of SSIS Packages advantageous.

• Knowledge of importing and exporting XML data is advantageous.

• Data warehousing, SSAS BI Cubes, Column Store Indexes, DQS and MDS knowledge advantageous.

