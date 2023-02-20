Desktop Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:

As a Desktop Engineer, you’ll troubleshoot hardware issues for our customers and provide support in the form of recommendations to resolve their issues. You will be able to diagnose and repair computer hardware problems related to Windows, Mac OS X or Linux systems. You should have some experience with computers in order to gain this expertise quickly.

Duties and responsibilities:



Configures devices to ensure that they function properly by providing appropriate BIOS and operating system settings

Creates, updates, or maintains computer or mobile device applications including installation les, macros, and scripts

Supports background operations by providing and maintaining automated utilities for a variety of devices and operating systems

Ensures desktops and mobile devices are functional through maintaining, installing, updating, and troubleshooting software

Mobile device functions

Troubleshooting

Mobile apps

Serial number

Storage

App

Attention to detail

Command via teams

Qualifications and experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld required

2+ years of experience as a software developer or with a development team required.

Experience in application architecture, design, and debugging.

Strong problem solving skills and ability to work independently and as part of a team

