Desktop Support Technician

Role: Desktop Technician
Location: Durban
Currently hybrid work from home part time and office part time. This is not confirmed to continue indefinitely at this stage.
Company: Large national ISP / ICT company with offices in all major centers around South Africa is looking for an experienced desk top support technician with a minimum of 3 years experience in desk top support. Working with a large base of users, you need to have patience, excellent communication skills and have worked with ticketing systems.
Roles and responsibilities:
To provide immediate first line support and daily assistance of all IT related issues
Assisting the Senior LAN Admin, System Admins, IT Managers and Head of IT with all IT related
functions.
Troubleshooting and problem solving of user issues (Local and Remote)
Assist Senior LAN Admin with maintaining Server room (Switches, Routers, Aircons and UPS)
Assisting with uptime and monitoring of the IT infrastructure
Occasionally liaise with contractors for work done on Aircons, UPS, Generator, LAN cabling and
general electrical work
Manage assets and software licenses – capture all details in IT equipment database.
Maintaining company IT standards and procedures, network security and confidentiality of
information.
Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure, troubleshoot
Assisting with general tasks and administration of Ad-hoc tasks and problems.
Improving helpdesk turnaround time and escalation of any issues and calls.
Ensure prompt feedback to all calls assigned and do follow ups with users.
Assisting with the Helpdesk function – logging and maintaining all support calls
Requirements for the role:
Matric
CompTia A+ Essential
CompTia N+ or IT Diploma, MCITP or MSCE 2012 (Desktop Engineer) (Current to within 18 months) will be an advantage.
Any Manufacturer “repair” certification (hardware related) (Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, etc) will be advantageous or 2 years hands on repair experience essential.
3 years’ experience with exposure to IT systems in an environment with 60 or more users.
Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.
Basic understanding of network services, eg. email / internet / firewall / Proxy
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Windows client operating systems (Windows 10 & 11 )
Above average knowledge of commonly used applications (Office 2013/16/ Office 365, Internet
Explorer/Firefox,Chrome)
Mobile device troubleshooting- iOS and Android.
Detailed knowledge of computer hardware (Desktops, laptops, components & peripherals)
Knowledge and hands on experience of repairing laptops (Advantageous)
Knowledge and hands on experience of repairing tablets (Advantageous)
Hands on experience with end user support essential
