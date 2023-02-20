Epson expands commercial printing ranges

Epson has added to its commercial printing ranges with six new models:

* The SureColor SC-P6500E (single roll), SC-P6500D (dual roll with PostScript) and SC-P6500DE (dual roll) 24-inch (610mm) models;

* The compact, mobile and cost-efficient SL-D500 photo printer that now forms part of the SureLab series; and

* A 24- and 36-inch model added to the Epson SureColor SC-T range of large-format technical and poster production printers.

The three new 24-inch models – the SureColor SC-P6500E (single roll), SC-P6500D (dual roll with PostScript) and SC-P6500DE (dual roll) and the 44-inch SureColor SC-P8500DL – join the SureColor series’ existing 44-inch SC-P8500D large-format printer, designed for high-volume poster production and copy shops.

Also announced is an easy to operate 44-inch fully integrated production printer with smart features and a six colour Ink Pack System.

The new products offer exceptional image quality (all products in the range use Epson’s six-colour UltraChrome Pro6 pigment inks, which now include an additional grey ink to broaden the colour gamut), low running costs, reduced carbon footprint and simple operation.

All three models can print on a wide range of media types, including poster boards. Also announced, is a new easy to operate 44-inch fully integrated production printer with smart features and a six colour Ink Pack System.

The SureLab SL-D500 provides users with an extremely compact, mobile and cost-efficient solution to the production of 10x15cm/9x13cm prints, along with a range of significant benefits over D2T2 (Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer) printers.

The SL-D500 has a reduced CO2 shipping footprint and requires less energy per print than previous models thanks to Epson’s heat-free technology. In fact, since the launch of the first SureLab printer over 10 years ago, Epson has consistently reduced their operating energy consumption from 500 Watts to just 18 Watts. Environmental sustainability is further enhanced by making the ink bottle carton box from 100% recycled material.

With very low power consumption, the SL-D500 is a low-cost solution for photo or double-sided card prints, small books and table calendars. Offering exceptional levels of image quality, it is ideal for complementing or replacing dye-sublimation printers in retail photo outlets or at events. The unit is also stackable, allowing for it to be used on countertops and ensuring it takes up minimal space.

The printer is an ideal choice for event photographers looking for a solution that provides easy, high-quality onsite production and can function using either a portable battery pack or mains power. It also features an integral transportation lock, making it highly portable.

The new 24-inch SC-T3700D (dual roll) and 36-inch SC-T5700D (dual roll) models added to Epson’s SureColor SC-T range are designed to meet the technical drawing needs of the architectural, engineering and construction industries, yet diverse enough to produce quality advertising posters for retail and public sector users. With an extremely compact footprint, the products are among the smallest large-format printers currently available, with print speeds of up to 150m² per hour are delivering increased productivity.

Epson’s SC-Tx700 printers use Epson’s 6-colour, UltraChrome XD3 all-pigment inks. These include a new red ink that widens the colour gamut of the printers and makes them ideal for applications such as marking up CAD drawings and precisely replicating corporate logos.

Enhanced IT and security features, including encrypted pin/passwords and Access Control List (ACL). Secure communication is ensured with 802.1x network authentication, SNMPv3 and Device Identity Certificate (TLS), while encrypted SSD and NFC card authentication provide protection for confidential documents.

Epson’s signature Variable Sized Droplet Technology and Nozzle Verification Technology, together with Adobe PostScript are included in both new models as standard, to ensure consistent and exceptional image quality with minimal maintenance.

An intuitive UI, self-loading media, and easy self-maintenance means the SC-Tx700 Series is extremely easy to use. Remote mobile printing, faster data processing and remote real-time monitoring and management through the Epson Cloud Solution PORT platform streamline workloads. Maintenance tracking and remote troubleshooting services are also available to improve efficiency and productivity.

“While these six newly introduced models are consistent with the reputation Epson’s commercial printing ranges have come to be known for, which is exceptional image quality, compactness, outstanding productivity, improved sustainability, and industry-leading printing technology, each model is accompanied by its own set of unique selling points with a fit-for-purpose printing solution suited to a variety of high-volume and intricate commercial uses,” says Timothy Thomas, country manager of Epson South Africa.