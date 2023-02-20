Ethereum development loses momentum

Despite 2022 registering the highest number of new developers in history, only 16% took an interest in the second-largest blockchain.

A recent report by TradingPlatforms.com showed that, of the 61 127 new developers in 2022, less than 10 000 are building on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to research analyst Edith Reads, tracking a blockchain’s developer activity is crucial to predicting the next bull run’s biggest gainers.

“It’s interesting to see these new trends in dev activity on Ethereum. Clearly, other blockchains are also attracting builders, and Ethereum’s dominance might be suppressed in the coming few years.”

Still, Ethereum registered a 5% growth in developer activity and had the highest number of new developers joining the ecosystem in 2022.

Not surprisingly, the Ethereum blockchain still takes the lead in the number of full-time developers at 1 910. The community of full-time devs is 2,5-times larger than the Polkadot developer community, which comes in second at 764 devs.

However, recent activity indicates increased interest in other layer-one solutions. Although the monthly dev activity increased by 5%, the report showed a 16% decline from the all-time high of developers in June 2022.