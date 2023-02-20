Intermediate Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester at an intermediate level (4-6 years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (4 – 6 years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
- Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
- Front-end automation
- API experience
- Tools include Selenium / Appium / Rest Assured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.
Banking/ financial services experience is a bonus
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Selenium
- Java
- Rest Assured
- API
- IntelliJ IDE
- Appium