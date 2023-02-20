Intermediate Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester at an intermediate level (4-6 years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.

If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working

Contract position

Intermediate level (4 – 6 years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Front-end automation

API experience

Tools include Selenium / Appium / Rest Assured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.

Banking/ financial services experience is a bonus

Desired Skills:

Automation

Selenium

Java

Rest Assured

API

IntelliJ IDE

Appium

