Intermediate Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 20, 2023

We are looking for an Automation Tester at an intermediate level (4-6 years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (4 – 6 years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

  • Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
  • Front-end automation
  • API experience
  • Tools include Selenium / Appium / Rest Assured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.

Banking/ financial services experience is a bonus
Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Selenium
  • Java
  • Rest Assured
  • API
  • IntelliJ IDE
  • Appium

