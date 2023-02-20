IT Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton

Feb 20, 2023

I.T. Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton

Job Function:

To oversee the organizations’ computer systems and maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They also back up data and manage network security.

  • The role will involve management of a 40-60 user network as well as day to day IT administrative operations.
  • The candidate must have a comprehensive understanding of IT networking fundamentals, Windows based environment, Server 2003 and up, DNS, Active Directory, GPO, Microsoft Exchange 2013 and up, Office 365, Network security and firewall functions
  • The candidate must have a good understanding and the ability to resolve IT related [URL Removed]
  • Diploma/Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Networking / Security;
  • Or Professional Certification such as Microsoft Certified Engineer (MCSE/MCITP/Microsoft Exchange)
  • 2 Years’ work experience in Cyber Security System Support (Firewall, Anti-Virus, etc.) & Networking experience
  • 3 Years’ Working in a virtual environment (VMWARE)
  • 3 Years’ doing 2nd level desktop support
  • Microsoft Server Administration (experience in Active Directory, Exchange and File Server)
  • Maintaining and administering backups (preferably BackupExec software)
  • Preferable Aruba (HP) Wireless Experience
  • Preferable Mimecast Experience

Key Performance Areas:

  • Setup, maintain of assigned systems;
  • E-Mail and mailbox management.
  • CCTV Management and access control
  • Monitor systems performance for all assigned systems and support
  • Installation and configuration of supported software / LOB applications
  • User Security Awareness
  • Vulnerability Assessments: Actions & resolve vulnerabilities
  • External & Internal Pen test; Action & resolve findings
  • Patch Management
  • BitDefender Endpoint protection (Anti-Virus)
  • Firewall: Cyberoam, Windows
  • VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC
  • Provide training where needed to staff
  • Communication and relationships with business and IT to the third-party vendors;
  • Procurement of new machines and software
  • License Renewals
  • Support of infrastructure (systems & PC etc) to ensure high availability and continual improvements when required
  • Active Directory / Exchange Administration (Setup and maintain user accounts, Group policies)
  • Support Engineer for backups and restores as required
  • Administration of incidents & Services desk on the IT Service desk
  • VMWare virtual Environment (Create, maintain and support of all Virtual Servers in the Infrastructure environment)

Salary: R25 000 Gross – R35 000 Gross (Depending on the Candidate’s current salary, experience, qualifications)

Desired Skills:

  • IT administration
  • VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC
  • Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology

About The Employer:

Design & Architectural (Construction) Company

