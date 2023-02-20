IT Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton

I.T. Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton

Job Function:

To oversee the organizations’ computer systems and maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They also back up data and manage network security.

The role will involve management of a 40-60 user network as well as day to day IT administrative operations.

The candidate must have a comprehensive understanding of IT networking fundamentals, Windows based environment, Server 2003 and up, DNS, Active Directory, GPO, Microsoft Exchange 2013 and up, Office 365, Network security and firewall functions

The candidate must have a good understanding and the ability to resolve IT related [URL Removed]

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Networking / Security;

Or Professional Certification such as Microsoft Certified Engineer (MCSE/MCITP/Microsoft Exchange)

2 Years’ work experience in Cyber Security System Support (Firewall, Anti-Virus, etc.) & Networking experience

3 Years’ Working in a virtual environment (VMWARE)

3 Years’ doing 2nd level desktop support

Microsoft Server Administration (experience in Active Directory, Exchange and File Server)

Maintaining and administering backups (preferably BackupExec software)

Preferable Aruba (HP) Wireless Experience

Preferable Mimecast Experience

Key Performance Areas:

Setup, maintain of assigned systems;

E-Mail and mailbox management.

CCTV Management and access control

Monitor systems performance for all assigned systems and support

Installation and configuration of supported software / LOB applications

User Security Awareness

Vulnerability Assessments: Actions & resolve vulnerabilities

External & Internal Pen test; Action & resolve findings

Patch Management

BitDefender Endpoint protection (Anti-Virus)

Firewall: Cyberoam, Windows

VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC

Provide training where needed to staff

Communication and relationships with business and IT to the third-party vendors;

Procurement of new machines and software

License Renewals

Support of infrastructure (systems & PC etc) to ensure high availability and continual improvements when required

Active Directory / Exchange Administration (Setup and maintain user accounts, Group policies)

Support Engineer for backups and restores as required

Administration of incidents & Services desk on the IT Service desk

VMWare virtual Environment (Create, maintain and support of all Virtual Servers in the Infrastructure environment)

Salary: R25 000 Gross – R35 000 Gross (Depending on the Candidate’s current salary, experience, qualifications)

