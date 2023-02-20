IT Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton

I.T. Administrator for Architectural Firm based in Sandton
Job Function:
To oversee the organizations’ computer systems and maintain information systems and networks, upgrade and install new hardware and software, and perform troubleshooting. They also back up data and manage network security.
- The role will involve management of a 40-60 user network as well as day to day IT administrative operations.
- The candidate must have a comprehensive understanding of IT networking fundamentals, Windows based environment, Server 2003 and up, DNS, Active Directory, GPO, Microsoft Exchange 2013 and up, Office 365, Network security and firewall functions
- The candidate must have a good understanding and the ability to resolve IT related [URL Removed]
- Diploma/Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Networking / Security;
- Or Professional Certification such as Microsoft Certified Engineer (MCSE/MCITP/Microsoft Exchange)
- 2 Years’ work experience in Cyber Security System Support (Firewall, Anti-Virus, etc.) & Networking experience
- 3 Years’ Working in a virtual environment (VMWARE)
- 3 Years’ doing 2nd level desktop support
- Microsoft Server Administration (experience in Active Directory, Exchange and File Server)
- Maintaining and administering backups (preferably BackupExec software)
- Preferable Aruba (HP) Wireless Experience
- Preferable Mimecast Experience
Key Performance Areas:
- Setup, maintain of assigned systems;
- E-Mail and mailbox management.
- CCTV Management and access control
- Monitor systems performance for all assigned systems and support
- Installation and configuration of supported software / LOB applications
- User Security Awareness
- Vulnerability Assessments: Actions & resolve vulnerabilities
- External & Internal Pen test; Action & resolve findings
- Patch Management
- BitDefender Endpoint protection (Anti-Virus)
- Firewall: Cyberoam, Windows
- VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC
- Provide training where needed to staff
- Communication and relationships with business and IT to the third-party vendors;
- Procurement of new machines and software
- License Renewals
- Support of infrastructure (systems & PC etc) to ensure high availability and continual improvements when required
- Active Directory / Exchange Administration (Setup and maintain user accounts, Group policies)
- Support Engineer for backups and restores as required
- Administration of incidents & Services desk on the IT Service desk
- VMWare virtual Environment (Create, maintain and support of all Virtual Servers in the Infrastructure environment)
Salary: R25 000 Gross – R35 000 Gross (Depending on the Candidate’s current salary, experience, qualifications)
Desired Skills:
- IT administration
- VPN: PPTP / L2TP / IPSEC
- Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology
About The Employer:
Design & Architectural (Construction) Company