IT Technician – Western Cape Woodstock

Matric Plus: A+, N+, S+;
Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) or equivalent
Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) or equivalent
MS Azure Fundamentals – AZ-900 (Beneficial)
MS 365 Fundamentals – MS-900 (Beneficial)
MS Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals – SC-900 (Beneficial)
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) (Beneficial)
Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
Project management
5+ Years of IT End User Support experience
3+ Years of Server/Network support experience
Knowledge of on-prem Windows Server solutions as well as Hybrid Cloud solutions.
Knowledge of VMWare and Virtualization technologies.
Knowledge of end-user compute solutions and the ability to solve hardware and software problems.
Knowledge in all areas of networking, including but not limited to LAN and WAN technologies, security, wireless, voice, SD-WAN
Experience in administering and operating small/medium enterprise infrastructure and services in public cloud environments, including configuring backups, monitoring, patching, and security of cloud resources
Desired Skills:
- Network Support
- Vmware
- Ccna
- CompTIA A+
- ITIL
- MCITP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma