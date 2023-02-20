JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving

Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Ability to solve unique technical problems

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years working experience in a Java Developer role.

4 years experience within the financial institution

6 years experience in JAVA 8+

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development

4 years Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)

Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

5 years experience in libraries like Angular, JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g. Junit, mockito)

Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

Familiar with Docker, OpenShift or Rancher

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

