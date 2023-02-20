Junior Project Manager (Renewable Energy)

You have your whole life ahead of you. Why not start your career off with a bang and start contributing to a greener world?

Is this you?

You have a passion for renewable energy and a keen interest in pursuing a career in the industry. You have an inquisitive mind and you’re an out-of-the-box thinker.

You enjoy working in an office but don’t mind going out to site and getting your hands dirty.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will shadow the Project Engineer, managing projects and overseeing site assessments, layouts, planning, permitting, procurement, construction, commissioning, and handover.

Each solution is customized to the client’s specific needs, so no two projects are ever the same, meaning you will never fall into a slum of boredom and lack of stimulation.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working in a modern office park in Johannesburg for a company that, for the past 25 years, has been working on turnkey residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale electrical and power generation projects.

The company lives by the saying “first reduce, then produce” so you will be joining a group of people that are fully invested in fixing our power problems, both locally here in South Africa and up into Africa too.

What you’ll need

Apart from your go-getter attitude, you will need a qualification in either electrical engineering or project management-related studies.

You will also need at least 1 year’s worth of project management exposure specifically in the renewable energy industry.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary and you will be joining a company, that with 25 years behind them, is well-established and stable in the industry.

This is your opportunity to develop a solid set of skills in an industry that is booming and will be booming for many years to come.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Planning

Site Management

site assessment

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

