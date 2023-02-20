L2 Network Engineer

Feb 20, 2023

Key purpose:

You will be responsible for planning, implementing and supporting Cisco networks including router/switch configurations. You will be expected to make recommendations on network changes as well as implement
them in a timely manner. You will also manage the maintenance of our existing routers and switches, ensuring that they are kept up-to-date with patches, configuration changes and security updates.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Having basic understanding of Network
  • Experience of NOC environment
  • Basic understanding of Alerts / Traps
  • Basic understanding to NMS & ITSM tools
  • Should have worked on at least one ITSM tool
  • Monitoring of the Network & Voice Alerts through NMS
  • Call logging with Vendors / OEMs / SD / ISP for Network & Voice
  • Ticket assignment and Timely follow-ups and escalations with service providers
  • Closure of Incident tickets / SR’s
  • Ensuring updated records of all the Circuit details and Vendor escalation matrix
  • Hands on Experience on Aruba NAC, ClearPass solution
  • Overall management of the complete NAC solution such as refinement of policies, creation of policies, configuration optimization or any changes/modifications to be done for enforcing policies, etc
  • Configuring automatic incremental and full backup of devices/solution including audit logs, policies, system configurations, user database, element database and any other parameters required to run the solution
  • Engineer should perform periodic restoration of the backup
  • Preparation of additional reports if requested by management
  • Opening and Troubleshooting the TAC cases with HPE TAC Team

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required
  • 5 years of experience as an Network Engineer is required
  • ITIL Process Knowledge

Hands on experience with:

  • Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)
  • Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)
  • Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)
  • VPN technology
  • MPLS Technology
  • Internet Technology
  • Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)
  • Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure
  • Good exposure in handling large enterprise network
  • Good problem solving aptitude
  • Experience in remotely management of incidents
  • Good documentation skills
  • Good communication skills for taking client calls
  • ITIL process knowledge
  • Ability to review logs & provide updates
  • Escalation to OEM TAC
  • Ability to implement Network changes
  • Basic understanding of MPLS technology
  • Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols
  • Joining the conference calls to troubleshoot the major issues

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Communication
  • Confident

