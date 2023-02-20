L2 Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:

You will be responsible for planning, implementing and supporting Cisco networks including router/switch configurations. You will be expected to make recommendations on network changes as well as implement

them in a timely manner. You will also manage the maintenance of our existing routers and switches, ensuring that they are kept up-to-date with patches, configuration changes and security updates.

Duties and responsibilities:

Having basic understanding of Network

Experience of NOC environment

Basic understanding of Alerts / Traps

Basic understanding to NMS & ITSM tools

Should have worked on at least one ITSM tool

Monitoring of the Network & Voice Alerts through NMS

Call logging with Vendors / OEMs / SD / ISP for Network & Voice

Ticket assignment and Timely follow-ups and escalations with service providers

Closure of Incident tickets / SR’s

Ensuring updated records of all the Circuit details and Vendor escalation matrix

Hands on Experience on Aruba NAC, ClearPass solution

Overall management of the complete NAC solution such as refinement of policies, creation of policies, configuration optimization or any changes/modifications to be done for enforcing policies, etc

Configuring automatic incremental and full backup of devices/solution including audit logs, policies, system configurations, user database, element database and any other parameters required to run the solution

Engineer should perform periodic restoration of the backup

Preparation of additional reports if requested by management

Opening and Troubleshooting the TAC cases with HPE TAC Team

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required

5 years of experience as an Network Engineer is required

ITIL Process Knowledge

Hands on experience with:



Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)

Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)

Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)

VPN technology

MPLS Technology

Internet Technology

Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)

Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure

Good exposure in handling large enterprise network

Good problem solving aptitude

Experience in remotely management of incidents

Good documentation skills

Good communication skills for taking client calls

ITIL process knowledge

Ability to review logs & provide updates

Escalation to OEM TAC

Ability to implement Network changes

Basic understanding of MPLS technology

Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols

Joining the conference calls to troubleshoot the major issues

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Communication

Confident

Learn more/Apply for this position