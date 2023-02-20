L2 Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:
You will be responsible for planning, implementing and supporting Cisco networks including router/switch configurations. You will be expected to make recommendations on network changes as well as implement
them in a timely manner. You will also manage the maintenance of our existing routers and switches, ensuring that they are kept up-to-date with patches, configuration changes and security updates.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Having basic understanding of Network
- Experience of NOC environment
- Basic understanding of Alerts / Traps
- Basic understanding to NMS & ITSM tools
- Should have worked on at least one ITSM tool
- Monitoring of the Network & Voice Alerts through NMS
- Call logging with Vendors / OEMs / SD / ISP for Network & Voice
- Ticket assignment and Timely follow-ups and escalations with service providers
- Closure of Incident tickets / SR’s
- Ensuring updated records of all the Circuit details and Vendor escalation matrix
- Hands on Experience on Aruba NAC, ClearPass solution
- Overall management of the complete NAC solution such as refinement of policies, creation of policies, configuration optimization or any changes/modifications to be done for enforcing policies, etc
- Configuring automatic incremental and full backup of devices/solution including audit logs, policies, system configurations, user database, element database and any other parameters required to run the solution
- Engineer should perform periodic restoration of the backup
- Preparation of additional reports if requested by management
- Opening and Troubleshooting the TAC cases with HPE TAC Team
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required
- 5 years of experience as an Network Engineer is required
- ITIL Process Knowledge
Hands on experience with:
- Routing / switching (Cisco/Arista)
- Wi-Fi (Cisco/Arista)
- Firewalls (Palo Alto /Cisco)
- VPN technology
- MPLS Technology
- Internet Technology
- Understanding on Cloud Network technology (Azure & AWS)
- Transformation participation and adoption by teams for any automation/new tools introduction for Network Infrastructure
- Good exposure in handling large enterprise network
- Good problem solving aptitude
- Experience in remotely management of incidents
- Good documentation skills
- Good communication skills for taking client calls
- ITIL process knowledge
- Ability to review logs & provide updates
- Escalation to OEM TAC
- Ability to implement Network changes
- Basic understanding of MPLS technology
- Basic understanding of telecom standards / protocols
- Joining the conference calls to troubleshoot the major issues
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Communication
- Confident