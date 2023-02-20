Lead Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (10+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
- Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards
- Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.
- Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.
- Operate in a SAFe construct
- Good Automation Engineering abilities
- Front-End Automation testing
- API experience using Rest Assured
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch.
- Tools include JMeter, and Selenium/Appium
We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (10+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
- Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards
- Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.
- Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.
- Operate in a SAFe construct
- Good Automation Engineering abilities
- Front-End Automation testing
- API experience using Rest Assured
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch.
- Tools include JMeter, and Selenium/Appium
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Selenium
- Java
- API
- Rest Assured
- Appium
- SAFE