Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.

If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working

Contract position

Intermediate level (10+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards

Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.

Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.

Operate in a SAFe construct

Good Automation Engineering abilities

Front-End Automation testing

API experience using Rest Assured

Experience creating frameworks from scratch.

Tools include JMeter, and Selenium/Appium

Desired Skills:

Automation

Selenium

Java

API

Rest Assured

Appium

SAFE

