Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 20, 2023

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (10+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

  • Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards
  • Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.
  • Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.
  • Operate in a SAFe construct
  • Good Automation Engineering abilities
  • Front-End Automation testing
  • API experience using Rest Assured
  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch.
  • Tools include JMeter, and Selenium/Appium

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Selenium
  • Java
  • API
  • Rest Assured
  • Appium
  • SAFE

