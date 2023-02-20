Project Manager

Our client, an International Mining company has a contract vacancy for a Project Manager, that has the ability to oversee various contractors.

Fire suppression intervention project at Kolomela and Sishen

This includes development of fitment standards and fitment of LV cylinders to critical equipment.

Every site has also appointed separate contractors to run with the installation on site

The Company needs someone to oversee this process and make sure installations guides is developed and approved by all parties prior to installation and someone signs off after installation providing governance to the overall project.

Desired Skills:

Fire retardation experience

Development of fitment standards

Installations guides is developed

