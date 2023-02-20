Project Manager IT

The successful candidate will be responsible for designing schedules,assessing risks, monitoring staff and sub-contractors,

budgeting, and tracking project progress. For leading an operations business team in developing, testing, supporting and

maintaining technical solutions. Ensure that project objectives are attained on time and within budget. The person will need to

effectively communicate project scopes, schedules, and budgets with both customers, contractors on an executive and junior level.

Objectives:

Co-ordinate the implementation of Network Infrastructure projects through the complete project lifecycle as well as the

delivery of project deliverables (systems, products and services) within specified time, specifications/ Quality and available

resources.

Perform projects definition activities such as to facilitate the creation of project teams and define project deliverables as

per requirement.

Provide CAPEX cash flow projections based on acceptance schedule delivery programme

Participate in contracts/ price negotiations where applicable.

Measure the delivery progress of contracted deliverables against the agreed quality standards and systems/ products as

well as the project plan.

Report on project progress to stakeholders.

Identify and manage risks. Decide upon and facilitate or authorise corrective action.

Manage the implementation of specific new products and services.

Integrate project work through but not limit to interfacing and liaising with all relevant groups/ divisions within the

company.

Maintain project quality standards through adherence to Project Management methodology/ processes.

Outputs:

Implemented projects

Controlled Documentation

Facilitated Processes

Managed Projects

Compiled Project Reports

Manage Budgets

Job Related Skills:

Communication Skills

Co-ordinating Skills

Interpersonal Skills.

Analytical

Facilitation Skills.

Problem Solving Skills.

Negotiation Skills.

Decision – making Skills.

Knowledge:

Project management Methodologies

Telecoms Service Frameworks and Architectures

MPLS / IP networks

Cisco Products

Satellite / VSAT systems

VOIP systems

Business Ethics

Engineering Standards

Business Processes

Financial management

Policies and procedures

Business environment

Performance management

PC literate and absolute understanding and application of project management tools and techniques in a complex systems environment

Job Experience:

8-10 years experience within the ICT environment including:

Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience (Essential)

Minimum of 3 years experience in the ISP environment (Essential)

Exposure to the network Environment (Essential)

Minimum of 2 years experience in the planning and roll-out of IP-based platforms, systems, or services (essential)

Experience in the IP Environment (Advantageous)

Contractor management (Desirable)

Experience working with international service providers (Advantageous)

Education:

Relevant 3 year degree / diploma with 8-10 years relevant experience

Project Team Leadership

Flexible

Assertive, pro-active and initiative

Ability to work independently

Team Oriented

Passionate about work

Tolerance

Tact

Goal Oriented

Follow-through

Perseverance

Desired Skills:

ISP

Project Management

IP

VOIP

MPLS

Telecoms

Networks

Infrastructure

About The Employer:

– Passionate about Customer Service

– Team Driven

– Top Employer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical

