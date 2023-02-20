Project Manager IT – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

The successful candidate will be responsible for designing schedules,assessing risks, monitoring staff and sub-contractors,
budgeting, and tracking project progress. For leading an operations business team in developing, testing, supporting and
maintaining technical solutions. Ensure that project objectives are attained on time and within budget. The person will need to
effectively communicate project scopes, schedules, and budgets with both customers, contractors on an executive and junior level.
Objectives:
- Co-ordinate the implementation of Network Infrastructure projects through the complete project lifecycle as well as the
delivery of project deliverables (systems, products and services) within specified time, specifications/ Quality and available
resources.
- Perform projects definition activities such as to facilitate the creation of project teams and define project deliverables as
per requirement.
- Provide CAPEX cash flow projections based on acceptance schedule delivery programme
- Participate in contracts/ price negotiations where applicable.
- Measure the delivery progress of contracted deliverables against the agreed quality standards and systems/ products as
well as the project plan.
- Report on project progress to stakeholders.
- Identify and manage risks. Decide upon and facilitate or authorise corrective action.
- Manage the implementation of specific new products and services.
- Integrate project work through but not limit to interfacing and liaising with all relevant groups/ divisions within the
company.
- Maintain project quality standards through adherence to Project Management methodology/ processes.
Outputs:
- Implemented projects
- Controlled Documentation
- Facilitated Processes
- Managed Projects
- Compiled Project Reports
- Manage Budgets
Job Related Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Co-ordinating Skills
- Interpersonal Skills.
- Analytical
- Facilitation Skills.
- Problem Solving Skills.
- Negotiation Skills.
- Decision – making Skills.
Knowledge:
- Project management Methodologies
- Telecoms Service Frameworks and Architectures
- MPLS / IP networks
- Cisco Products
- Satellite / VSAT systems
- VOIP systems
- Business Ethics
- Engineering Standards
- Business Processes
- Financial management
- Policies and procedures
- Business environment
- Performance management
- PC literate and absolute understanding and application of project management tools and techniques in a complex systems environment
Job Experience:
- 8-10 years experience within the ICT environment including:
- Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience (Essential)
- Minimum of 3 years experience in the ISP environment (Essential)
- Exposure to the network Environment (Essential)
- Minimum of 2 years experience in the planning and roll-out of IP-based platforms, systems, or services (essential)
- Experience in the IP Environment (Advantageous)
- Contractor management (Desirable)
- Experience working with international service providers (Advantageous)
Education:
- Relevant 3 year degree / diploma with 8-10 years relevant experience
- Project Team Leadership
- Flexible
- Assertive, pro-active and initiative
- Ability to work independently
- Team Oriented
- Passionate about work
- Tolerance
- Tact
- Goal Oriented
- Follow-through
- Perseverance
Desired Skills:
- ISP
- Project Management
- IP
- VOIP
- MPLS
- Telecoms
- Networks
- Infrastructure
About The Employer:
– Passionate about Customer Service
– Team Driven
– Top Employer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical