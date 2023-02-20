QA Automation Engineer – Gauteng

Role: Snr QA Automation Tester
Location: Hybrid role/Randburg
Our client is a Customer Intelligence Specialist and they require a dynamic and talented Senior QA Automation Engineer to drive, maintain and improve the automation framework. This will include maintaining existing test scripts and regression suites, finalise and document testing procedures, and maintain their testing framework.
If you are looking for an energetic and forward thinking company with high EQ environment who are passionate about what they do, then this is the company for you!
Experience required:
- Software Test Analyst (QA) Certification
- Working experience with Python and API testing
- Proficient in GIT
- Minimum of 3 years QA automation experience (full-time)
- Proficient in Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Grid Proficient with the Selenium Page Object Model framework
- Experience with Jenkins or Bamboo is a plus
Employer & Job Benefits:
- up to R50k depending on experience