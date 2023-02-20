QA Automation Engineer – Gauteng

Role: Snr QA Automation Tester

Location: Hybrid role/Randburg

Our client is a Customer Intelligence Specialist and they require a dynamic and talented Senior QA Automation Engineer to drive, maintain and improve the automation framework. This will include maintaining existing test scripts and regression suites, finalise and document testing procedures, and maintain their testing framework.

If you are looking for an energetic and forward thinking company with high EQ environment who are passionate about what they do, then this is the company for you!

Experience required:

Software Test Analyst (QA) Certification

Working experience with Python and API testing

Proficient in GIT

Minimum of 3 years QA automation experience (full-time)

Proficient in Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Grid Proficient with the Selenium Page Object Model framework

Experience with Jenkins or Bamboo is a plus

Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

#QA #Automation #Engineer #Tester #Jenkins #Bamboo

Desired Skills:

#QA Automation Engineer

#Jenkins

Bamboo

GIT

Employer & Job Benefits:

up to R50k depending on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position