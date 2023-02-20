Rectron Drone Academy open for business

Rectron has partnered with drone manufacturer DJI to open the Rectron Drone Academy in Midrand. Initially the academy will offer three courses that touch on different aspects of drone proficiency.

“As the world moves towards a more digital economy, we need to ensure our youth have the right skills to take part in it,” says Andre Witbooi, learning and development manager at Rectron. “The Rectron Drone Academy aims to provide relevant training for a future-proof career in the drone space.”

The drone industry is one of the fastest growing industries globally with an estimated market value of $100-billion according to Goldman Sachs. First developed for the military, drones made their way into the consumer space and are now growing in popularity in various commercial activities. As it stands the top three sectors that use drones are construction, agriculture and insurance. For many businesses who need to survey large areas, drones offer a cost-effective alternative to helicopters and aircraft.

The courses on offer include a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Maintenance Technician certification, Remote Pilot Licence and Beyond Visual Line of Sight certification. Each course takes between three to four months and will include theoretical elements as well as practical training.

“When it came to structuring the courses, we consulted with the NTSU Drone Academy and DJI to ensure students have the right foundations and training to forge a career path as a professional. All our courses are accredited with South African Civil Aviation Authority,” says Witbooi.

To enrol, students need to have completed matric. While maths and science are not pre-requisites to be accepted for a course, they are advantageous. The first cohort of five students will start class on 20 February 2023 at the academy’s campus in Midrand.