Sales Data Analyst at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

The Nutun Global Sales team is hiring a Sales Data and Reporting Analyst to support our sales activities. The core responsibility of this role is to improve and enhance our data quality and reporting capabilities. This role will report into the Nutun Global Sales leadership team, and you will have their full support and mentorship. Additionally, this role is a great opportunity for the candidate to develop highly sought-after and valuable skills using Salesforce – the world’s leading enterprise software platform.

Minimum requirements (Qualifications and Experience)

Location :

Preferred – in-office at the Nutun offices in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Nutun is open to hiring remote (and international) candidates.

Education :

Bachelor’s degree, preferably with a focus in the fields of Business and Commerce.

Experience :

2+ years’ relevant work experience preferably in a sales environment.

Knowledge :

Reads extensively and stays up to date with news and current affairs.

Demonstrates understanding of the business and political environment in the United States of America.

Key Responsibilities :

Take ownership of Nutun Global Sales’ CRM data – be accountable for data quality of the data and work with the team to ensure the data is up to date to meet the requirements of live reporting.

Develop reports and dashboards to monitor data quality and adherence to rules and procedures.

Support the sales team in identifying and prioritising key deals and accounts.

Perform bulk data operations (imports, updates,deletes).

Support the sales leadership team with monitoring and reporting on activity based KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Verify accuracy of revenue data, perform calculations, and produce schedules to support key financial processes such as budgeting,client billing and sales commissions.

Produce regular and ad-hoc reporting as required by the sales leadership team or by

Nutun executive committee.

Behavioural (Desirable) :

Organised and thorough with a high attention to detail.

Careful and methodical.

Able to plan and manage tasks to meet data quality and reporting requirements.

Confident, persistent, and able to work in a team.

Ability to summarise and explain findings.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Desired Skills:

High proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

Basic knowledge of databases

Previous Salesforce experience or certifications are an advantage

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services.

Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity, and enhance effectiveness.

Nutun is committed to elevating operational efficiencies and customer service, and we’re equally dedicated to providing our people with positive experiences, creative freedom, wellness support and opportunities to make a real impact on their own lives and the world around them.

