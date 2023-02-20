Scrum Master

Role: Scrum Master

Location: Hybrid role/Randburg

Our client is a Customer Intelligence Specialist and they require an intermediate Scrum Master to oversee and guide their dynamic scrum teams. The Scrum Master’s responsibilities include ensuring the development teams follow the Scrum/agile framework, values and agile practices; mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes; facilitating meetings and decision-making processes; as well as eliminating team impediments.

If you are looking for an energetic and forward thinking company with high EQ environment who are passionate about what they do, then this is the company for you!

Experience required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a relevant field

Certified Scrum Master, SAFe/Scrum/Agile

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Scrum Master

Working knowledge of SAFe/Scrum/Agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban to deliver solutions

Leadership and management experience

Strong project management skills

Analytical skills

Good verbal and written skills

