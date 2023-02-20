Role: Scrum Master
Location: Hybrid role/Randburg
Our client is a Customer Intelligence Specialist and they require an intermediate Scrum Master to oversee and guide their dynamic scrum teams. The Scrum Master’s responsibilities include ensuring the development teams follow the Scrum/agile framework, values and agile practices; mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes; facilitating meetings and decision-making processes; as well as eliminating team impediments.
If you are looking for an energetic and forward thinking company with high EQ environment who are passionate about what they do, then this is the company for you!
Experience required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a relevant field
- Certified Scrum Master, SAFe/Scrum/Agile
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Scrum Master
- Working knowledge of SAFe/Scrum/Agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban to deliver solutions
- Leadership and management experience
- Strong project management skills
- Analytical skills
- Good verbal and written skills
