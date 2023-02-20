Senior Automation Tester

Feb 20, 2023

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Senior level (7+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (7+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

  • Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
  • Front-End and API automation
  • Performance Testing (beneficial) – JMETER
  • Tools include Selenium/Appium and Rest Assured

Experience creating frameworks from scratch is important.
Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Automation
  • Java
  • API
  • Rest Assured
  • JMETER
  • Appium

