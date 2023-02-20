Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Requirements:
- Create & independently drive automation testing frameworks & plans as well as lead the development & delivery of test scripts for multiple technical products / services (across tribes) e.g. web, mobile, SOA applications, etc.
- 5+ years experience
- QA includes front – end, back – end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of various enterprise wide solutions.
- This entails full responsibility for ensuring that multiple / complex products across an estate are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics.
Desired Skills:
- automation testing frameworks
- SOA applications
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]