Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Requirements:

Create & independently drive automation testing frameworks & plans as well as lead the development & delivery of test scripts for multiple technical products / services (across tribes) e.g. web, mobile, SOA applications, etc.

5+ years experience

QA includes front – end, back – end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of various enterprise wide solutions.

This entails full responsibility for ensuring that multiple / complex products across an estate are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics.

Desired Skills:

automation testing frameworks

SOA applications

Senior Automation Tester

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position