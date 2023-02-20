Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Senior level (7+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working
Contract position
Intermediate level (7+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
- Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
- Front-End and API automation
- Performance Testing (beneficial) – JMETER
- Tools include Selenium/Appium and Rest Assured
Experience creating frameworks from scratch is important.
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- Automation
- Java
- API
- Rest Assured
- JMETER
- Appium