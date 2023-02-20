Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Senior level (7+ years experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.

If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of working

Contract position

Intermediate level (7+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Front-End and API automation

Performance Testing (beneficial) – JMETER

Tools include Selenium/Appium and Rest Assured

Experience creating frameworks from scratch is important.

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Automation

Java

API

Rest Assured

JMETER

Appium

