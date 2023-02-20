Senior Business Analyst

To extract, define, structure, and transform user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.
Requirements Engineering
- Direct the course of information elicitation events with stakeholders in an unstructured, semi-structured and formally structured manner.
- Extract functional requirements by preparing and applying information elicitation techniques and tools such as surveys, questionnaires, interviews and requirement workshops.
- Model business processes, data, rules and messages underlying the intended functional behavior in order to create a representation of the system to be constructed. This includes all interfaces with other existing or future external business systems.
- Determine impact of changed requirements in a given business process environment and identify the change management issues and activities associated with requirement changes.
- Model new or changed requirements, business processes, and messages into an existing business model.
- Liaise with system engineers/architects on specific operational aspects (e.g., performance, exception management, business continuity) that have impact on system behaviors.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management. Creating and maintaining accurate solution and process design documentation that meets the requirements of operational teams and the needs of the delivery team.
- Ability to make presentations regarding new functionality or system enhancements to the project team.
- Understanding how integration components work regarding transactional messages that flows between different systems.
- Team player, must willing to work extra hours if and when required.
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Sciences.
- Six years’ experience in the functional design and qualification of large-scale business solutions in a transaction based and message rich business systems environment.
- Thorough understanding of SDLC and the role of the business analyst in it, from inception through to transition into the target operational environment.
- Good working knowledge of UML. Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
About The Employer:
Our client is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country.